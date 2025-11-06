Azerbaijan, Italy discuss dev't of risk-based supervision strategy in banking sector
Finance
- 06 November, 2025
- 15:08
A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has paid a working visit to the Central Bank of Italy, Report informs, referring to the CBA.
The purpose of the visit was to hold discussions on the development and implementation of a risk-based supervision strategy, the assessment of internal capital and liquidity adequacy, as well as the management and verification of model risk. The parties also exchanged views on the regulation and supervision of market conduct.
During the meeting, the CBA delegation also provided information on the 2024–2026 Financial Sector Development Strategy, including updates on the implementation of risk-based supervision and Suptech (supervisory technology) projects within that framework.
