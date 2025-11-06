Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss dev't of risk-based supervision strategy in banking sector

    Finance
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 15:08
    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss dev't of risk-based supervision strategy in banking sector

    A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has paid a working visit to the Central Bank of Italy, Report informs, referring to the CBA.

    The purpose of the visit was to hold discussions on the development and implementation of a risk-based supervision strategy, the assessment of internal capital and liquidity adequacy, as well as the management and verification of model risk. The parties also exchanged views on the regulation and supervision of market conduct.

    During the meeting, the CBA delegation also provided information on the 2024–2026 Financial Sector Development Strategy, including updates on the implementation of risk-based supervision and Suptech (supervisory technology) projects within that framework.

    Azerbaijan Italy Central Bank banking sector supervision strategy
    Azərbaycan və İtaliya bank sektorunda risk əsaslı nəzarət strategiyası hazırlanmasını müzakirə edib

    Latest News

    16:31

    Official: Karabakh University graduates to take master's exams in Khankandi

    Education and science
    16:25

    Uzbekistan negotiating to involve BP in Ustyurt PSA being implemented with SOCAR

    Energy
    16:19

    Urgench University of Technology to admit Azerbaijani students as early as 2026

    Education and science
    16:15

    US to establish military presence in Damascus to monitor potential Israel-Syria security pact

    Other countries
    15:52

    ADB assisting Azerbaijan in regional sustainable tourism

    Tourism
    15:36

    Qarabag midfielder to miss 8–10 weeks due to injury

    Football
    15:21

    Prosecutor: Arayik Harutyunyan's involvement in crimes confirmed by evidence

    Incident
    15:15

    Minister: Health spending in Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget hits historic high

    Domestic policy
    15:12

    BP: SCPC's capital expenditures rise by over 61%

    Energy
    All News Feed