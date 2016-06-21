Azerbaijan Investment Company selects the bank for currency sale

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Investment Company" (AIC) OJSC assessed the bids for the purchase of services in connection with conversion of foreign currency sales. Report informs, in accordance with the decision of Tender Commission, Pasha Bank has been announced the winner, which signed a contract of sale.

At the same time, "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC assessed the proposals for procurement of services for maintenance of computers and office equipment (except repair works). According to the results of the contest, ITServ Limited was announced the winner, which signed a contract of sale with the company.

Notably, Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) was established in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan on 30 March 2006. The main aim of the company is the development of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan's economy by attracting local and foreign investors for commercial enterprises, as well as urgent investments for its own account.