Azerbaijan increases living wage by 14%

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Cost of living in Azerbaijan proposed to increase up to 155 AZN.

Report informs, it is provided in the draft law "On Living Wage for 2017" in Azerbaijan.

Notably, the cost of living for this year is 136 AZN. In other words, the figure will be increased by 14%, or 19 AZN.

The cost of living for working-age population increased by 12.7%, or 18.5 AZN up to 164.5 AZN, for pensioners by 13.2%, or 15,2 AZN up to 130,2 for children increased by 16.8% or 19.6 AZNand reached 136,6 AZN.

Means test proposed to keep at current level - 105 AZN next year. This is provided for in draft law "About the limit of means test in Azerbaijan Republic for 2017".