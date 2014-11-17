Azerbaijan External Public Debt increased by 5%

7.4% of credits were allocated for 10 years, 61.3% - for 10-20 years, 31.3% - for 20 years and more.
As of the report period, 10.4% of external debts are in SDR (Special Drawing Rights) 63,7% - in USA dollars, 21,7% - in Euro, 2,2% - in Japan yen, 0,8% - Islam dinar, 0,5%- Saudi riyal, 0,5%- UAE dirham, 0,2% - Kuwaiti dinar.
The funds borrowed mainly from World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Islam Development Bank (IDB), European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Japan International Cooperation Agency and other international financial organizations were spent to support of economic reforms programs in Azerbaijan, restoration and restructuring of infrastructure, construction of power stations, road construction, improvement of water supply of the regions, aviation and railway transport services, industry and energy and other spheres.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
