Azerbaijan explores mutual investment opportunities with Bahrain and Kuwait

A delegation led by Israfil Mammadov, CEO of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), paid a working visit to Bahrain and Kuwait, Report informs, referring to the SOFAZ.

The visit aimed to expand SOFAZ's international partnerships and explore new opportunities for long-term, mutually beneficial investment cooperation through meetings with sovereign wealth funds, government institutions and key private-sector players.

the SOFAZ delegation met with Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat, Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund. Discussions focused on global market dynamics, portfolio diversification strategies and potential avenues for collaboration in priority sectors.

The delegation also held talks with Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The meeting addressed the role of sovereign investors in fostering economic cooperation and examined opportunities to strengthen bilateral and regional investment links.

As part of the Bahrain programme, the delegation also met with Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and CEO of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB). The sides exchanged views on sustainable finance, digital-economy transformation and innovation-driven investment initiatives.

As part of the visit, the delegation also met with Khaled Al Majed, CEO of Edamah (Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company), with the leadership of Premier Group, and with the senior management of Bapco Energies, including its Group CEO, Mark Thomas.

During the Kuwait leg of the visit, the delegation met with Sheikh Saoud Al Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), and the leadership of the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS). The discussions focused on capital-management approaches, co-investment opportunities and broader institutional collaboration in global markets.

Further engagements included a meeting with Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), where the sides discussed investment-promotion priorities, business-environment improvements and emerging economic opportunities. The delegation also met with several private-sector representatives to exchange perspectives on regional market trends and potential areas for future cooperation.