Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Azerbaijan expects losses due to cyber incidents to double

    Finance
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 16:30
    Azerbaijan expects losses due to cyber incidents to double

    In Azerbaijan, losses from cyber incidents will roughly double compared to last year, reaching 40 million manats ($23.529 million), Rauf Jabarov, executive director of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (ACOA), said at a fintech forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, losses totaling 22 million manats ($12.941 million) were recorded in the country last year. Banks and other financial institutions also play a role here. Their vulnerabilities lead to such incidents. However, human error also plays a role in the increase in losses," he noted.

    Azerbaijan cyber incidents Baku Fintech Forum 2025
    Azərbaycanda kiberhadisələr nəticəsində itkilərdə 2 dəfə artım gözlənilir
    В Азербайджане ожидается двукратный рост потерь в результате киберинцидентов

    Latest News

    17:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Germany discuss digitalization in agricultural sector

    AIC
    17:27

    Türkiye's 18 cruise ports receive 1.5 million passengers in 8 months

    Region
    17:21

    Adalat Hasanov: Complex cases of remains identification recorded in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:16

    UAE expert: Azerbaijan demonstrated model format for cyber drills

    ICT
    17:11

    Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Other countries
    17:10

    Zero-emission vehicles to be included in ECMT quota system

    Infrastructure
    17:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with counterparts in Saudi Arabia

    Domestic policy
    17:04

    Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance

    Foreign policy
    16:53

    Russian President highlights high-level humanitarian ties between Russia, Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed