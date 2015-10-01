Azerbaijan earned 5.5 bln USD on ACG and 'Shah Deniz'

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAR) announced revenues from block of fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and gas condensate field "Shah Deniz" this year.

Report was told in SOFAZ, in January-September this year, SOFAZ received 5 225 mln. USD from ACG block of fields and 274 mln. USD from "Shah Deniz".

According to information from 2001 total revenues from ACG totaled 115.376 bln USD since 2007 from "Shah Deniz" - 2.394 bln. USD.