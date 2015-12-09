Azerbaijan dramatically reduced cost of currency conversion

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned to spend 4 mln AZN in currency conversion operations in Azerbaijan from the state budget. This is less by 2,8 times or 7,113 mln AZN compared with forecast in the same period of 2015.

Report informs, decree by Azerbaijani President "On the state budget of 2016," says.

Also, 2,951 mln AZN will be spent for attracting experts for the evaluation of international credit rating of Azerbaijan and evaluation of other works from approved 2016 budget of Azerbaijan.

In addition, finance costs of remediation measures in the budget is more by 0.1% or 120 thousand AZN.

Thus, 117 million AZN will be allocated from the budget for measures to financial recovery including increase of authorized capital of government-owned enterprises, regulation of some liabilities including payment of damages in connection with the activities of these enterprises, practice and applied research and the involvement of experts.