Azerbaijan completes implementation of Capital Markets Modernization Project

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku play host to the final conference to discuss results of the Capital Markets Modernization Project, jointly implemented by the Azerbaijani government and the World Bank (WB), supported by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Report informs, the event is attended by Chairman of the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber Board of Directors Rufat Aslanli, Manager of the WB Group's Finance and Markets Practice Rolf Berhndt, senior specialist of the institution for financial sector and head of project team Angela Prigozhina as well as representatives of other international organizations, private sector and civil society.

The attendees will discuss Azerbaijan's past in the field of modernization of capital markets, as well as challenges and measures to turn capital markets into an important source of finance for strengthening financial markets, development of private sector in the country, financing of economic diversification.