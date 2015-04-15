 Top
    Azerbaijan became a member of Asian Infrastructure Development Bank

    Azerbaijan approved as future co-founder of (ADBI), initiated by China

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan approved as future co-founder of the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIDB), initiated by China.

    Report was told by the Ministry of Finance, representatives of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to take part in the founding meeting of AIDB on April 27 in Beijing, created to meet the growing financial needs of developing infrastructure of the Asian region.

    On March 31, 2015 Azerbaijan officially announced intention to become a co-founder of the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank. 

