Azerbaijan and Turkey refuse from US-dollar in mutual trade

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year, we have carried out manat/lira exchange transactions of 5 mln TRY. This year we intend to increase it even more, we are ready to meet demand”.

Report informs, Chairman of "Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan" OJSC Avni Demirci has said in interview with İş dünyamız magazine of Azerbaijan-Turkey Businessmen and Industrialists Public Association (TÜIB).

According to him, the bank is taking concrete steps to refuse from US-dollar in mutual trade: “We are funding trade with Turkish lira and Azerbaijani manat without the need of third-party currency. When people bring manat, we sell lira to them and vice-versa. "Ziraat Bank 's head office also supports us. Now, however, the two countries' central banks should join "swap" agreements to begin implementing mutual exchange operations."