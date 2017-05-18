Azer Turk Bank totally transferred 663,7 million AZN

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azer Turk Bank held 73,628 operations through the money transfer systems over the four months of 2017.

Report was informed in the bank's press service.

Total amount of the money transfers sent and received by the Bank in various currencies amounted 663,7 millions in manat equivalent. The Bank also has correspondent relations with leading financial institutions of the world, including such first-rate banks as Citibank (USA), Raiffeisenbank AG (Austria), Commerzbank AG (Germany), T.C.Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.(Turkey). This allows carrying out quick and, most important, secure transfers.

Azer Turk Bank, whose major shareholders are governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey, is in the TOP 10 banks of the country for such indicators, as risk-weighted assets, aggregate capital adequacy, ROA and ROE coefficients etc.

Today the Bank successfully implements all its strategic responsibilities and strengthens its positions in the main segments of the financial market of the country by efficient business administration.