Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan up by 9.7% in Jan.-Aug. 2025

In January–August 2025, the average monthly nominal wages of salaried employees in Azerbaijan increased by 9.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching 1,094 manats ($644), Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

The highest average salaries were recorded in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as the transport and storage sector.

As of September 1, the number of salaried employees in the country's economy stood at 1.7649 million. Of them, 855,300 worked in the public sector and 909,600 in the non-public sector.