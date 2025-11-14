Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan rises 9.5% in nine months

The average monthly nominal salary in Azerbaijan reached 1,088 manats ($640) in January–September, reflecting a 9.5% increase compared with the same period last year, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

Higher-than-average wages were recorded in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communications, professional, scientific and technical services, as well as the transportation and storage sector.

As of October 1, the number of salaried workers in the country stood at 1,781,400. Of these, 863,200 were employed in the public sector, while 918,200 worked in the non-state sector.