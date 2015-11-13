Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan increased by over 4% in 2015

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of employees in the economy of Azerbaijan on October 1, 2015 amounted to 1 506.3 thousand people, including 877.1 thousand people working in public sector, 629.2 thousand. people - in private sector. Report was told in State Statistical Committee.

Among them 22.2% of employees working in the field of education, 18.9% - trade, repair of vehicles, 12.1% - industry, 8.8% - delivery of health and social services, 6.6% - construction, 4 9% - transport and farm barn.

In addition, 3.9% of employees engaged in professional, scientific and technical activities, 3.0% - agriculture, forestry and fishing, 1.8% - information and communication, 17.8% - other areas of the economy.

In January-September 2015 the average monthly nominal salary of hired workers in Azerbaijan rose by 4.4% and amounted to 461.1 manats.Higher average nominal salary was recorded in mining, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, professional, scientific and technical, as well as construction activities.