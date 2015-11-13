Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan increased by over 4% in 2015

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of employees in the economy of Azerbaijan on October 1, 2015 amounted to 1 506.3 thousand people, including 877.1 thousand people working in public sector, 629.2 thousand. people - in private sector. Report was told in State Statistical Committee.
Among them 22.2% of employees working in the field of education, 18.9% - trade, repair of vehicles, 12.1% - industry, 8.8% - delivery of health and social services, 6.6% - construction, 4 9% - transport and farm barn.
In addition, 3.9% of employees engaged in professional, scientific and technical activities, 3.0% - agriculture, forestry and fishing, 1.8% - information and communication, 17.8% - other areas of the economy.
In January-September 2015 the average monthly nominal salary of hired workers in Azerbaijan rose by 4.4% and amounted to 461.1 manats.Higher average nominal salary was recorded in mining, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, professional, scientific and technical, as well as construction activities.
Tural İbadlıNews Author
