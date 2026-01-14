Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan was close to 6% in 2025
Finance
- 14 January, 2026
- 12:13
In 2025, the consumer price index (CPI) in Azerbaijan rose by 5.6% compared to the previous year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
This included a 6.8% rise in food, beverages, and tobacco products, a 2.5% increase in non-food items, and a 6.5% rise in paid services provided to the population.
Latest News
13:19
Pashinyan: Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation progressing faster than expectedRegion
13:17
One month left to apply for WUF13 partner-led eventsInfrastructure
13:12
Death toll from crackdown in Iran said to exceed 2,500, according to NGORegion
13:06
Washington works with Baku and Yerevan to ensure logical completion of peace processForeign policy
12:19
Mirzoyan: Russia, Türkiye's participation in TRIPP wasn't discussed in WashingtonRegion
12:16
Mirzoyan speaks on Armenia's contribution to TRIPPRegion
12:13
Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan was close to 6% in 2025Finance
12:12
Pashinyan: TRIPP formula satisfies both US and ArmeniaRegion
11:47
Photo