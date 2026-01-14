Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan was close to 6% in 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Finance
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 12:13
    In 2025, the consumer price index (CPI) in Azerbaijan rose by 5.6% compared to the previous year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    This included a 6.8% rise in food, beverages, and tobacco products, a 2.5% increase in non-food items, and a 6.5% rise in paid services provided to the population.

    Azərbaycanda ötən il orta illik inflyasiya 6 %-ə yaxın olub
    Средняя годовая инфляция в Азербайджане в 2025 году составила около 6%

