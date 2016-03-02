Chamber of Accounts reveals shortcomings in work of state committee

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ At the next Board Meeting chaired by the head of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov were held discussions of the results of activities undertaken in connection with the monitoring of the use of funds allocated from the budget and extra budgetary contributions to the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents.

Report informs, Audit Chamber revealed that the Committee and its subordinate structures were not taken into account important factors of budget proposals and provided funds in excess of norms excluding the real demand and performance indicators for the previous year. As a result, 7.7% of the allocated funds were not used and returned to the budget

Shortcomings also revealed in the calculation of salaries, bonuses and vacation pay, and cost overruns for the activities of international and national level.