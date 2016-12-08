"Audatex Azerbaijan" changes service prices from Euro to AZN

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Audatex Azerbaijan LLC engaged in assessment of damage caused to vehicles in accidents has changed price for service from Euro to AZN in the same equivalent.

Report informs, Managing Director of company Zakir Kerimzade said.

According to him, at present, 11 insurance companies using resources of "Audatex" system, pay 7.5 AZN for each evaluation. Ultimately, the costs incurred by insurers to assess decreased about 2 times, and this is partly increased demand for valuation services.

Z. Kerimzade added that 'Audatex Azerbaijan' failed to reach its goal in insurance market works at a loss.