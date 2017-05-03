Assets of Financial Market Supervision Authority reaches 9 mln AZN

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Market Supervision Authority (FIMSA) has disclosed 2016 financial statement.

Report informs citing the FIMSA, assets made 8.987 mln AZN as of January 1, 2017.

62.7% or 5.635 mln AZN are long-term assets, 37.3% or 3.352 mln AZN - short-term assets.

At the end of 2016, total capital of FIMSA made 8.352 mln AZN, total liabilities - 635 thousand AZN. All liabilities are short-term.

In 2016, main operating income of FIMSA made 2,222 mln AZN, fixed payments - 1,465 mln. AZN, fees – 755 thousand AZN, other income – 2 AZN, main operating expenses - 4,536 mln. AZN. As a result, the net operating loss made 2,314 mln AZN.

FIMSA directed 14,000 AZN to financial costs and ended last year with net loss of 2,328 mln. AZN.

Notably, FIMSA which is a public legal entity was established by order of President dated February 3, 2016.

The authority's registered capital is 5 mln AZN.