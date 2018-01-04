Apple's market capitalizations nearly reaches $ 1 trln

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Apple is close to becoming the world’s first company valued at $ 1 trillion, and it could hit the milestone later in 2018. Apple’s current value comes in at $ 869 billion.

Report informs citing the Haberler, hot on Apple’s heels is Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which has a market value of $ 729 billion.

Also in the running to become the world’s first ever $ 1 trillion company are Microsoft ($659 billion), Amazon ($ 563 billion), and Facebook ($ 514 billion).

It is enough for Apple's market capitalization to exceed 1 trln. if stocks raise by 15%. Notably, in 2017, shares of Apple increased by 47%.

Analysts believe, Amazon market capitalization (currently in fourth place) to hit $ 1 trillion earlier which is $ 566 at present.