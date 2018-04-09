Annual inflation in Azerbaijan falls to 4%

© Report

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan in January-March soared by 4% compared to corresponding figure in 2017.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

During this period, prices for food products went up by 4,5%, non-food products 4.3%, tariffs for paid services rendered to population 2.9%.

In monthly comparison, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services up by 0.2%, food products 0.5%, non-food products remained stable. Tariffs on paid services rendered to population increased by 0.1%.

Notably, in January-February 2017, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 4.7% year-on-year. Foodstuffs went up by 5.8%, non-food products - 4.7%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population - by 3.3%.

Compared to previous month, the prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services increased by 0.2%, including food products - 0.4%, non- food products by 0.1% tariffs for paid services rendered to population decreased by 0.1%.