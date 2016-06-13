Amrahbank completes last year with a loss of 5.5 mln AZN

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Amrahbank OJSC completed the last year with a loss of 5.518 million AZN. Report informs, stated in the Grant Thornton report on audit of the bank in 2015.

Last year, Amrahbank interest income amounted to AZN 27.047 million AZN, interest expenses -11.857 million AZN, net profit - 15,190 million AZN.

In addition, during the reporting period, Amrahbank commission expenses amounted to 1.803 million AZN, which is less by 39% compared to the same period last year. Non-interest expenses on an annualized basis decreased by 54,000 AZN or 10% and amounted to 484,000 AZN.

In the past year, administrative and other operating expenses of the bank increased by 2.522 million AZN or 17.25% compared to the year 2014 and made 17,146 mln.AZN.

Notably, due to the results of 2014, Amrahbank had a profit of 1.289 million AZN.