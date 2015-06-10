AMF sells bonds worth 5 million manats

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ June 11 at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), interest-bearing book-entry secured bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) will be implemented.

Report was told in the press service of the AMF.

According to the information bonds worth 5 million manats will be sold at a price of 101.2417% at auction.Those who want to purchase bonds can apply to organizations having a brokerage license and member of BSE.

The maturity date is scheduled for November 21, 2024. The company presented the case when the orders exceed offering, where orders will be filled proportionally and Central Bank of Azerbaijan will take part in the initial placement of loans.

Interest-bearing book-entry bond was registered by AMF on December 30, 2014 by the State Committee for Securities.The total amount of the issue is 50 million manats, with a nominal value of 1 000 manats, the bond yield is 3% per annum.

According to the prospectus, placement will be held by means of the public subscription method at the BSE.Depository and superintendent services will be provided by the National Depository Center.

According to the report, the bondsissue and the auction started on January 13 this year, bonds worth16 million manats brought to the auction.