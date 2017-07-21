Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund places bond worth 25 mln AZN

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has today held next auction on placement of interest-bearing, registered, unlicensed bonds of the "Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund" OJSC with ISIN number AZ2019008682.

Report informs citing BSE, 25,000 bonds were auctioned worth 1,000 AZN nominal value each.

Securities were offered at 1 008.83 AZN and all were sold.

"PASHA Kapital" investment company acted as an underwriter of the placement.

The maturity date of the bonds is December 18, 2037.