    Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund places bond worth 25 mln AZN

    Baku Stock Exchange has today held next auction

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has today held next auction on placement of interest-bearing, registered, unlicensed bonds of the "Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund" OJSC with ISIN number AZ2019008682.

    Report informs citing BSE, 25,000 bonds were auctioned worth 1,000 AZN nominal value each.

    Securities were offered at 1 008.83 AZN and all were sold.

    "PASHA Kapital" investment company acted as an underwriter of the placement.

    The maturity date of the bonds is December 18, 2037.

