ADB to allocate 450 mln USD to Southern Gas Corridor

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) may provide a loan of 450 million USD to Azerbaijan in the near future for the project to increase gas production from "Shah Deniz" field in the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, according to the information received by Baku office of ADB ADB's Private Sector Operations Department official Aniruddha Patil is responsible for the project.

Drilling of 26 underwater wells construction of two offshore platforms, gas and condensate underwater pipelines, expansion of the Sangachal terminal, installation of 2 units of compressor having daily capacity of 900 million cubic feet of gas, and their connection to the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).