ADB allocates 40 million USD to Nepal

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ The decision on allocation of 40 million dollars to Nepal was made at Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Directors meeting that held today. Report informs that Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov stated: "This assistance will continue."

S.Sharifov said that some of the issues on the agenda were also approved: "It was decided to hold ADB's 50th Board of Directors meeting in Japan in May 2017".

The 49th meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 2-5, 2016 in Frankfurt (Germany).