AccessBank gives free mobile minutes to its customers

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Clients, who send or receive money via international money transfer systems get free mobile minutes as a gift from AccessBank, Report was told in the press service of the bank.

During the campaign "Fast Transfers - Gift Minutes" the bank gives clients 10 free minutes from mobile operators Bakcell and Nar for each remittance of USD 500 and above, and 20 free minutes from mobile operators Azercell, Bakcell and Nar for remittances of USD 1,000 and above.

The free minutes can be used anytime without limitations. The campaign includes all international money transfer systems offered by the Bank: Western Union, Contact, Blizko, Forsaj, Lider, Monex, CMT and Privat Money.

Customers may send and receive transfers in any currency offered by these systems – US Dollars, Euros or Rubles.