44% of Russian citizens expect banking crisis in country

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ A social survey held in Russia revealed that 29% of the country citizens are expecting banking crisis,15% of people participated in a survey believe that the crisis has already started.

Report informs referring to the Russian media.

36% of people taking part in the survey said there is a little probability of banking crisis, while 4% of respondents excluded any crisis in general.

The survey has also revealed that 67% of Russians are aware that license of a number of banks were cancelled, 14% of respondents are well acquainted with the banking sector of the country.

Recently deputy finance minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Moiseyev said that there is no risk in the banking system of the country and banks work in a stable mode.