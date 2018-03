Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's state budget revenues in 2018 will make 20,127 bln AZN (including centralized revenues 19,476 bln AZN, local revenues 650,671 mln AZN), expenses 20,906 bln AZN (including centralized expenditures of 20,182 bln AZN, local expenditures 724,092 mln AZN).

Report informs referring to the draft law "On the state budget for 2018".

Thus, budget deficit in 2018 will amount to 778.7 mln AZN.