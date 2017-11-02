2018 budget revenues from privatization shrink in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ As one of the budget deficit financing sources in the 2018 state budget draft of Azerbaijan, funds from privatization of state property mentioned in the amount of 100 mln AZN.

Report informs citing the draft, this figure is more by 68.768 mln AZN or 3.2-fold than corresponding figure in 2016 and less by 100 mln AZN or 2-fold than forecasted in 2017.

Notably, in first 6 months of this year, 52.324 mln AZN was transferred to the state budget from privatization of state property, which makes 26.2% of the annual forecast for 2017 (task makes 95.38 million AZN).