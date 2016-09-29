150 mln USD put for sale at today’s auction

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The next currency auction will be held today in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to banking circles, 100 mln USD will be put by SOFAZ, 50 mln USD - CBA.

Notably, on September 26, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov told journalists enough cash will be offered further in the auctions and rumors about unjustified devaluation will be prevented.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes demand for the dollar at today's auction will be less than in previous days.

Notably, 150 mln USD put up for sale at the auction held on September 27, of which 70.2 mln USD bought by banks.