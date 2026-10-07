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    Azerbaijan, UK may expand cybersecurity cooperation

    ICT
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 10:12
    Azerbaijan, UK may expand cybersecurity cooperation

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of digital development, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said in a post on X, Report informs.

    The talks took place during a meeting between the Azerbaijani minister and Anas Sarwar, the UK Minister of State for Trade at the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

    "During the meeting, we discussed the development of the strategic partnership between our countries, particularly the expansion of cooperation in transport, digital development, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding together with a Roadmap on cooperation in transport and digital development, and agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to coordinate the implementation of the measures outlined in the document," Nabiyev said.

    He added that the sides also exchanged views on the development of transport infrastructure and opportunities for financing priority projects.

    Azerbaijan, UK may expand cybersecurity cooperation
    Azerbaijan, UK may expand cybersecurity cooperation
    Azerbaijan, UK may expand cybersecurity cooperation

    Rashad Nabiyev Lord Anas Sarwar Cybersecurity Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Azerbaijan-UK relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Britaniya ilə kibertəhlükəsizlik sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirə bilər
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    Азербайджан может расширить сотрудничество с Великобританией в сфере кибербезопасности
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