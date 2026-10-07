Ali Naghiyev: Azerbaijan currently has 4,010 missing persons

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Azerbaijan currently has 4,010 missing persons, according to Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Report informs.

Speaking at the 4th International Conference within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Naghiyev stated that 4,004 of those listed as missing disappeared during the First Karabakh War, while six went missing during the Second Karabakh War.

The State Security Service chief also noted that 32 mass graves have been discovered in Azerbaijan's territories liberated after the Second Karabakh War.

According to Naghiyev, the remains of 253 individuals have been exhumed from those mass graves.