Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Ali Naghiyev: Azerbaijan currently has 4,010 missing persons

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 10:19
    Ali Naghiyev: Azerbaijan currently has 4,010 missing persons

    Azerbaijan currently has 4,010 missing persons, according to Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Report informs.

    Speaking at the 4th International Conference within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Naghiyev stated that 4,004 of those listed as missing disappeared during the First Karabakh War, while six went missing during the Second Karabakh War.

    The State Security Service chief also noted that 32 mass graves have been discovered in Azerbaijan's territories liberated after the Second Karabakh War.

    According to Naghiyev, the remains of 253 individuals have been exhumed from those mass graves.

    Ali Naghiyev State Security Service (Azerbaijan) Missing persons Baku Dialogue State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons
    Əli Nağıyev: Hazırda Azərbaycanın itkin düşən şəxslərinin sayı 4010 nəfərdir
    Али Нагиев: В Азербайджане пропавшими без вести числятся 4 010 человек
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed