Erlan Karin: Individual and their dignity should be at heart of every initiative discussed at congress

Kazakhstan's Vice President and Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Erlan Karin has outlined the priorities for the further work of the Congress Secretariat, Report's correspondent in Astana informs.

Speaking at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Karin said it is necessary to turn the Congress's initiatives into agreed documents and concrete actions.

"For this, it is necessary to jointly promote them with religious associations, UN structures, and other international organizations," he said.

Karin also noted the need to determine mechanisms for expert evaluation with the involvement of industry specialists and civil society representatives.

"It is also necessary to expand international initiatives and orient them toward practical results within the framework of our Secretariat's work," the Vice President noted.

He emphasized that at the core of all documents and initiatives discussed at the meeting lies a common principle - a person and their dignity must be at the center of every decision.

Karin also noted that the 25th meeting of the Secretariat will take place in 2027, and 2028 will mark 25 years since the first Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions was held.

According to him, these dates should become the basis not only for summing up results, but also for transitioning to a new stage in the development of the Congress's work.

"We should form a clearer understanding of the concrete results of our joint work," he added.