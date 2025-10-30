Exhibition 'Fire, Water, and Kisses' opens at Nine Senses gallery

The Nine Senses Art Center hosted the grand opening of the exhibition "Fire, Water, and Kisses" on October 29, featuring a new series of works by the renowned Azerbaijani artist Ramina Saadatkhan.

According to Report, the exhibition was attended by members of Azerbaijan"s art community, artists, collectors, diplomats, journalists, as well as international contemporary art enthusiasts.

The atmosphere at the event was warm and inspiring, and the exhibition itself became a space for cultural dialogue and creative energy.

Ramina Saadatkhan is a graduate of the A. Azimov Art School and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts. Her work blends painting, collage, and pop art with elements of abstract expressionism.

The new series reflects a poetic exploration of the fundamental elements-fire and water-that cleanse the soul and help one better understand the language of the body.

Natalya Zhukova, Academic Director of Nine Senses Gallery and curator of the exhibition, told journalists that this show is the second part of the artist"s large-scale project. The first exhibition, Uomo Natura, is held at the Sea Breeze art space and focuses on the idea of the natural, primordial essence that exists in every person, especially in women. According to the curator, women are a source, the beginning of everything, and this power is truly inexhaustible. In her new works, Ramina expresses subconscious fears, desires, and expectations-the inner world of women projected outward. It is an intuitive, candid exploration of the female subconscious and the journey toward self-harmony.

The curator emphasized that it was no coincidence the exhibition was timed with Art Weekend, whose central symbol is water-archetypically connected with the feminine principle and the depths of the subconscious. She also noted that even the "kisses" in the title reflect the feminine world, symbolizing sensuality and emotionality. Zhukova added that Ramina Saadatkhan is one of the brightest and most original contemporary Azerbaijani artists, whose work combines national roots with an international artistic language. While she may still be underappreciated, the curator believes her time will come, as she possesses a powerful individuality and talent that can resonate far beyond Azerbaijan.

The exhibition is part of the Art Weekend program, dedicated to contemporary art, music, and creative dialogue, supported by the organization For Azerbaijan.