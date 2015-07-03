President of Austrian Olympic Committee: Thank you Baku!

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Austrian Olympic Committee Karl Stoss has thanked Baku for organizing what he described as "fantastic first European Games".

Report informs, in an interview with AZERTAC, Vienna-based correspondent said: "Thank you, Baku! Thank you for holding such an impressive and magnificent event."

Mr Stoss particularly praised sports infrastructure created for the Games.

He also shared his impressions about Baku, describing it as "a metropolitan offering a splendid harmony of modernity and traditions".