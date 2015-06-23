Polish Gymnastics Union thanks Azerbaijani volunteer for help

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Polish Union of Gymnastics Barbara Stanislavishin thanked the volunteer of the First European Games Elchin Alibeyli, that he helped Polish jumper, Bartholomew Gesh to avoid the tragedy of the competitions on a trampoline.

Report informs referring to Russian media, spokesman of the National Olympic Committee of Poland Henryk Urbash said.

On June 21 during the competition in synchronized diving Gesh lost his balance in the air and missed the trampoline, falling on his back. Athlete escaped injuries, fractures, and other more serious consequences because he caught on the fly by a volunteer, fallen on the floor with him.

"I don't know the details, but I know that the Head of Polish Gymnastics Union thanked the volunteer", said H.Urbash.