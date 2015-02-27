Vice-President of Wrestling Federation: European games is a success of Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented by athletes in all sports and in all weight categories. This means the participation of 24 athletes. Report was told by the vice president of the Wrestling Federation of Azerbaijan Farid Mansurov.

The representative of the Federation noted that wrestling will be held in the Sports Arena named after Heydar Aliyev, in which preparatory works are ongoing, so athletes are not training there:

We train on the complex of the federation. Wrestlers have recently returned from the World Cup, they are now being restored. Naturally, there will be games for athletes to get accustomed to the situation.

Mansurov, a member of the Organizing Committee of the first European games Baku-201", said that now preparations for the competition are underway: This success of the Azerbaijani people led by the President Ilham Aliyev. President takes great care about the sport. A striking example of this is the First European Games in Baku.

Infrastructure projects will be completed soon. We are required to prepare athletes well. Leadership of the Federation has created all necessary conditions for this. From an organizational point of view, all things are in order. Azerbaijan annually holds important tournaments in various sports. This is proof of Azerbaijan's experience in big competitions.

Each athlete coming to Azerbaijan leaves our country with a sense of satisfaction.