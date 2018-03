© Report.az

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The wind farm on Petkim peninsula (Izmir, Turkey) will be launched at full capacity in September.

Report informs, SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş. Director General Zaur Gahramanov said.

"The station with a capacity of 51 MW has already been installed with 14 out of 17 turbines. They have been tested and have already been launched”.

According to him, process of installing the remaining 3 turbines will be completed by late summer.