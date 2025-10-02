Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Kazakhstan working to increase oil exports via BTC pipeline

    Energy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 13:52
    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Kazakhstan working to increase oil exports via BTC pipeline

    Kazakhstan is working to increase oil export volumes via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told journalists on the sidelines of the 16th KazEnergy Eurasian Forum, Report informs.

    He stated that in the first eight months of 2025, Kazakhstan transported 923,000 tons of oil via the BTC, noting that the agreement with Azerbaijan provides for increasing transit through this pipeline to 2.2 million tons per year.

    "Therefore, we are constantly working with our colleagues to increase these volumes. Overall, the route is of great interest to both Kazakh shippers and international oil companies," he noted.

    Akkenzhenov also stated that Kazakh oil exports via the BTC could reach 1.2 million tons in 2025.

    In 2022, KazMunayGas (KMG) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) signed a general agreement on the transit of Kazakh oil. In March 2023, a test shipment of 7,000 tons of oil from the Kashagan field via Azerbaijan was carried out.

    In March 2024, KMG and SOCAR signed an agreement to gradually increase oil transit through Azerbaijan. According to the agreement, the volume of deliveries is planned to increase to 2.2 million tons per year.

