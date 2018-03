Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the Working Group on improvement and finalization of the 2016 EIT report (consisting of representatives of Extractive Industries Transparency Commission, civil society and extractive companies operating in Azerbaijan) was held today at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the SOFAZ, during the meeting, the members of the Working Group discussed the 2016 EIT report.