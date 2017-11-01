Working Group holds a meeting on EIT report

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Working Group consisting of representatives of Extractive Industries Transparency (EIT) Commission, civil society and extractive companies operating in Azerbaijan has today held its first meeting.

Report was informed in the press service of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), the meeting was held with a purpose of improvement and finalization of the SOFAZ's 2016 Extractive Industries Transparency report.

At the meeting, members of the Working Group discussed 2016 EIT report and proposed improvements for 2018 report.