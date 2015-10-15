​Vusal Mammadov: Azerbaijan ready to play a role in joining other countries to SGC

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is ready to play a role in joining other countries in the region to the Southern Gas Corridor project, to produce natural gas. Report informs citing the foreign media, Vusal Mammadov, Director of the Belgian Representative of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) at the conference of European Azerbaijan Society.

"The idea of the Southern Gas Corridor launched by the European Union 10 years ago. Since then, Azerbaijan took over establishment of the corridor ", - said Mammadov.

He added that Azerbaijan also supported the project of the Trans-Caspian pipeline.

"Today, however, our main goal is the implementation of existing commitments," he said.

Touching upon signing agreements with European buyers on gas sales on the Shahdeniz-2 project in September 2013 in Baku, he said that they would sell gas for 25 years, starting from 2020.