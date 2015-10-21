Volume of gas delivery from "Shah Deniz" to Turkey and Georgia revealed

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ 7 189,0 mln cubic meters of gas were produced from "Shah Deniz" field during 9 months of 2015.

Report informs, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev stated in the article published in the "Respublika" (Republic) newspaper.

According to him, 2 315.4 mln cubic meters of gas delivered to SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic), 4 239,9 mln cubic meters to Turkey, 519.7 mln cubic meters to Georgia:

"During the first nine months of 2015 to meet the needs of the population, exports and various sectors of the economy 10 402,8 mln cubic meters against 9 728,8 mln cubic meters forecasted (ie by 674.0 million more than forecast) gas resources were established.

The minister also noted that during the nine months 16.4 bln cubic meters from 21.6 bln cubic meters of gas extracted from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and "Shah Deniz" fields.

He added that, currently, approximately 120 thousand tons of oil and 89 mln cubic meters of gas produced per day in Azerbaijan.

"Shah Deniz" field is located in 70 kilometers south-east of Baku, in water depths between 50-500 meters in Caspian Sea shelf.