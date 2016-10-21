Venezuelan President will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, official statement by Venezuelan government states. Main aim of the visit is to hold discussions on the issue to freeze oil production.

According to the information, Maduro will visit countries that are both member-states and non member-states of the Organization of Petroleum Producing Counties, known as OPEC. Specifically he will visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

Notably, N.Maduro embarked on a multi-country tour Thursday and the visit will last 4 days.