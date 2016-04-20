Vahit Alekperov: The bottom of the oil market has already passed

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ "$30 US oil market bottom has already passed, at the beginning of 2017 prices will be of US $50 in the region."

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, head of the Russian oil company "LUKOIL" Vahit Alekperov said.

"I am deeply convinced that the bottom price we've hit upon, it is somewhere around $30 a barrel today, we pushed away from it and demonstrate 40-42 dollars (a barrel - Ed.). Even after the meeting in Doha, we are moving to a period of price stability and the growing trend", said V.Alekperov.

"I'm still confident that by the end of this year - early next year the price will be about $50," he added.