Vagif Aliyev: SOCAR will continue to invest in Turkey

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'As SOCAR, our projects in Turkey including as well the investments with a total amount of over $18 billion that will meet demand of Europe in energy will be continued without hesitation and in full speed'.

Report informs, Vagif Aliyev, Chief of SOCAR Investments Department, Chairman of Managerial Board of SOCAR Turkey told to Anadolu Agency.

Not agreeing claims as the coup attempt by Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) 'will disorder Turkish investment environment' as well as speaking about future plans V.Aliyev noted that the last weekend's coup attempt and death of people deeply saddened him.

V.Aliyev said that after FETÖ's coup attempt, the government of the Republic of Turkey and people demonstrated will at its best to protect democratic state and lives of people.

He directed attention to the issue that SOCAR directly and indirectly represents a family of 40 thousand people in Turkey: 'Turkey is our homeland. As SOCAR, our projects in Turkey including as well the investments with a total amount of over $18 billion that will meet demand of Europe in energy will be continued without hesitation and in full speed', SOCAR official said.

V.Aliyev also noted that the largest container port in the Aegean Sea in the field of logistics also will be launched by SOCAR in a very short time: 'At the same time, our activity in Petkim, Turkey's only petrochemicals producer, is a symbol of our confidence in Turkey and its economy. Our confidence in the government, economy of Turkey is full. In all our projects, we work together with major international investors, institutions and business partners. I'd like to emphasize that all our partners agree with us. Military coup attempts are unacceptable in democratic countries'.

He stated that the government of Turkey and people demonstrated will and all the power at its best to protect democratic state and lives of people: 'This conduct involved in democracy, which rouse envy of the world, has further strengthened our excitement to act in Turkey as well as our proud to make investments here. As a company, continuing investments on the basis of 'one nation-two states' saying, our investments in Turkey will further increase and continue, as it is now', Chief of SOCAR Investments Department said.