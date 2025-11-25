Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Uzbekneftegaz, SOCAR discuss digitalization and cybersecurity cooperation

    Energy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 17:00
    Uzbekneftegaz, SOCAR discuss digitalization and cybersecurity cooperation

    Representatives of Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz and Azerbaijan's SOCAR held talks in Baku to explore collaboration in digitalization and information security, Report informs, citing Uzbekneftegaz.

    During the visit, the Uzbek delegation reviewed SOCAR's advanced practices in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, automation, and corporate governance. They also visited the Caspian Innovation Center, SOCAR Carbamide plant, and the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.

    SOCAR experts presented on industrial robotics, drone-based monitoring, AI-driven process optimization, seismic data analysis, large language model technologies, digital twins, smart energy management systems, and ERP implementation.

    The delegation also examined SOCAR's corporate governance system, including executive discipline, document management, real-time analytics dashboards, AI integration, and cybersecurity infrastructure such as the Security Operations Center, Security Engineering, and Security Compliance units.

    The visit was described as an important step in exchanging experience and developing joint projects in innovation and digital transformation.

