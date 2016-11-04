Ukrtransnafta asks premier for permission to transport Azerbaijani oil

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrtransnafta OJSC has appealed to Ukrainian PM Vladimir Groysman in order to accelerate issuing a permit for replacement of Urals oil with Azeri Light, which fills part of Odessa-Kremenchug pipeline.

Report informs citing OilNews, the appeal was made by the company's acting director general, Andriy Pasishnik.

The letter states that without having the government approval, the company will not be able totransport Azerbaijani oil to the Kremenchug Oil Refinery, which is scheduled for next month: "The main problem in the implementation of the agreement is that since 2001, all of the oil filling the Odessa-Kremenchug pipeline, as well as 262 000 tons of Urals oil were mentioned as core asset of the OJSC balance sheet. In accordance with the law, allocation of core assets must be carried out under decision of the Cabinet of Ministers or prohibited completely."

Notably, on November 2, Ukrtransnafta and Ukrtatnafta (plant operator) signed a protocol of intent on transportation of 4 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil to the Kremenchug Oil Refinery, annual 1.3 mln tons for the period of 3 years.