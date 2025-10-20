TAP pipeline receives over 366 million kWh gas delivery request on October 20

On October 20, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which delivers Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe, received a transmission order of 366,941,291 kilowatt-hours (kWh) at the Kipoi entry point in Greece, Report informs, citing TAP's electronic platform.

This marks a 1.93% increase compared to the delivery requests placed for the previous Monday.

For the period from October 21 to 27, TAP received a transmission request of 331,019,866 kWh at Kipoi - down by 8.04% compared to the order placed on October 14. It also reflects an approximate 8.05% drop from October 15–16 figures, a 12.89% decrease compared to October 17, and about 9.79% less than the requests recorded on October 18 and 19.

From Greece's Komotini exit point, daily gas delivery requests between October 20 and 27 remained stable at 28,674,418 kWh - the same level as the previous week.

At Nea Mesimvria, another exit point in Greece, TAP received a total of 30,346,301 kWh in delivery requests for the October 20–27 period - unchanged from the previous week, except for October 25, when orders rose to 31,610,730 kWh, up 4.16% from the same day the previous week.

Italy's Melendugno exit point recorded a request of 297,476,315 kWh on October 20 - a 1.83% increase compared to October 13.

However, for the October 21–27 period, delivery orders fell to 271,999,147 kWh - down 8.56% from October 14, 8.26% from October 15–16, 13.92% from October 17, and 10.2% compared to October 19. For October 25 alone, Melendugno registered 283,332,445 kWh in requests, which is 6.47% less than the previous week s Saturday figure.

The construction of the TAP pipeline was completed in October 2020. Spanning 878 kilometers, TAP runs through northern Greece (550 km), Albania (215 km), beneath the Adriatic Sea (105 km), and into southern Italy (8 km). Deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria via TAP officially began on December 31, 2020.